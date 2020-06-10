37 more test positive in central region

The central region of the State registered 37 fresh cases of COVID-19 virus on a single day on Wednesday, signalling a gradual rise in the number of cases.

Of them, the maximum number of positive cases were reported in Tiruvarur district, followed by Tiruchi district.

Fourteen tested positive in Tiruvarur district. Two had arrived from other States and the remaining patients came from various districts in the State.

Twelve fresh cases were reported in Tiruchi district, five in Pudukottai, four in Nagapattinam and two in Thanjavur district.

Out of the 12 patients in Tiruchi district, four belonged to Chinna Chetti Street in the city. Thiruvanaikoil, Sirugambur and R.S. Puram in Khajamalai accounted for one case each. Remaining five persons, who tested positive for the virus, were Kuwait returnees.

“We invariably get some positive cases from flights from Kuwait. Thirteen Kuwait returnees have so far tested positive for the virus. Hence, we have stepped up our vigil on those returning from Kuwait and other countries,” Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu.

Most of the other cases, who tested positive for the virus in Tiruchi district, were contacts of Chennai returnees. Hence, residents, who returned from Chennai, should subject themselves to COVID-19 test and self quarantine, Mr. Sivarasu said.

In Pudukottai district, out of five patients, who tested positive for the virus, four contracted the infection from contacts of Chennai returnees. Two were from Alangudi. Kottaipattinam, Manamelkudi and Aranthangi accounted for one each. The patient who tested positive for the virus from Kottaipattinam had returned from Riyadh.

In Nagapattinam, out of four cases, one patient hailed from Thiruvenkadu. She was reported to have contracted the virus from her husband. A 46-year-old woman, who had gone to Korattur in Chennai to visit her daughter, tested positive for the virus. The third patient was an auto driver at Mylapore in Chennai. Upon returning from Chennai, his swab sample was collected for examination that turned out to be positive. The fourth was a one-year-old child from Nagapattinam. She had tested positive in Chennai.

Six patients were discharged from K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College Hospital in Tiruchi on Wednesday after treatment.