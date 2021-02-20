Tiruchirapalli

37 fresh cases, one death in central region

The central region on Saturday reported 37 fresh cases of COVID-19.

One death was reported in Thanjavur, according to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

A 72-year-old man with a history of diabetes and hypertension succumbed to the viral infection at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.

Thanjavur reported 14 fresh cases and in Tiruchi nine. Three patients who were undergoing treatment at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection. Meanwhile, eight patients tested positive in Tiruvarur.

Ariyalur, Pudukottai and Nagapattinam reported two fresh cases each. Karur and Perambalur reported no fresh case for the viral infection.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2021 8:31:27 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/37-fresh-cases-one-death-in-central-region/article33889830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY