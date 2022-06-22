37 arrested for selling banned tobacco substances in Tiruchi

In a special drive, the city police have arrested 37 people and booked them for selling banned tobacco substances near educational institutions and at public places here.

The drive was conducted by Deputy Commissioners of Police, Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors at various places here on Tuesday on the instruction of Commissioner of Police G. Karthikeyan.

A police press release here said the licence of shops found selling the banned substances would be withdrawn and action as per law would be initiated. The special drive would continue in Tiruchi City limits, a release said.