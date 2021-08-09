365 fresh cases reported in central region

Tiruchi

09 August 2021 20:06 IST

The central region on Monday reported 365 fresh cases of COVID-19. Six more persons succumbed to the infection in the region.

Five of the deaths accounted in the State Health Department bulletin were from Thanjavur district and the other victim hailed from Ariyalur district.

Thanjavur continued to top the nine districts in the region in terms of fresh cases with 95 persons testing positive for the virus. Tiruchi reported 67 fresh cases, followed by Tiruvarur with 52 cases and Nagapattinam with 41 cases. Thirty-six persons tested positive in Pudukottai, 24 in Ariyalur, 19 in Karur and 23 in Mayiladuthurai. Perambalur continued to report the least number of cases in the region with eight persons testing positive.

Thanjavur had the highest number of active cases in the region with 995 persons under treatment, including those in home treatment. Tiruchi had 753 active cases, Tiruvarur 433, Nagapattinam 432, Pudukottai 337, Ariyalur 255, Mayiladuthurai 250, Karur 179 and Perambalur 110.