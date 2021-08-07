365 cases in central region

Central districts reported 365 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. There was a slight dip in the number of cases reported, compared to the previous days. The number of deaths, however, continues to be low with three deaths recorded in the region.

Two patients succumbed to the illness in Tiruchi while one patient died in Nagapattinam. The other seven districts reported no deaths.

In Thanjavur, 110 patients tested positive for COVID-19, continuing to reflect the upward trend reported in the district over the last few days. Meanwhile, Tiruchi district reported 63 cases. Pudukottai district also reported a marked high with 45 fresh cases.

Tiruvarur district reported 40 fresh cases, Nagapattinam 38, and Ariyalur reported 25. In Mayiladuthurai district, 21 patients tested positive and 17 in Karur. Perambalur district, meanwhile, continues to record the lowest COVID-19 cases among the central districts with six fresh cases.