Tamil Nadu Civic Polls 2016 Tiruchirapalli

361 nominations filed in Tiruchi

As many as 9,319 nominations have been received for the 4,466 posts in various urban and rural local bodies in the district so far.

As many as 361 nominations were filed for various local bodies in the district on Saturday.

For the Tiruchi Corporation, 49 candidates filed their papers during the day. Fifteen nominations were received for the wards in Srirangam zone, 17 in Ariyamangalam zone, 11 in Golden Rock and six in K. Abishekapuram zone.

With this, the number of nominations received for the 65 wards in the Corporation has gone up to 338 till Saturday. This apart, 253 nominations were filed for village panchayat wards, 42 for village panchayat presidents, 16 for panchayat union wards, 12 for municipal wards, eight for town panchayat wards and one for district panchayat ward.

Till Saturday, as many as 9,319 nominations have been received for the 4,466 posts in various urban and rural local bodies in the district.

