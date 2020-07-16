36 persons who returned to Thanjavur tested positive

16 July 2020 19:19 IST

Thirty-six out of 993 persons who returned to Thanjavur district from various places have tested positive in the COVID-19 screening test, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

The exercise of enumerating and subjecting the ‘returnees’ to the district commenced on June 19 and 993 persons were identified as persons who had returned to Thanjavur district from other districts, States and countries.

Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said that 781 persons were identified as ‘returnees’ during the first phase of enumeration and screening carried out from June 19 to 30. Out of the 781, just 28 of them tested positive in the COVID-19 test.

In the second phase of enumeration and screening held between July 2 to 10, a total of 212 persons were identified and the COVID-19 test results of eight persons turned positive. In the third phase which commenced on July 11, just nine have been identified and all of them were not infected, he said.

The Collector inspected the door-to-door enumeration exercise carried out at Kulamangalam hamlet in Orathanadu block on Thursday.