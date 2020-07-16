36 persons who returned to Thanjavur tested positive

Thirty-six out of 993 persons who returned to Thanjavur district from various places have tested positive in the COVID-19 screening test, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.
The exercise of enumerating and subjecting the ‘returnees’ to the district commenced on June 19 and 993 persons were identified as persons who had returned to Thanjavur district from other districts, States and countries.
Disclosing this in a press release, the Collector said that 781 persons were identified as ‘returnees’ during the first phase of enumeration and screening carried out from June 19 to 30. Out of the 781, just 28 of them tested positive in the COVID-19 test.
In the second phase of enumeration and screening held between July 2 to 10, a total of 212 persons were identified and the COVID-19 test results of eight persons turned positive. In the third phase which commenced on July 11, just nine have been identified and all of them were not infected, he said.
The Collector inspected the door-to-door enumeration exercise carried out at Kulamangalam hamlet in Orathanadu block on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath