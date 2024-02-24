36 injured in jallikattu in Pudukottai district

February 24, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Thirty-six persons were injured in jallikattu at Annavasal and Keeranur villages in Pudukottai district on Saturday.

A total of 723 bulls were released during the jallikattu at Annavasal with 204 tamers participating. Twenty people were injured. Of these, 10 were referred to the government hospital for treatment. The other injured were treated as outpatients at the venue. Among the referred, six were tamers, three bull owners and a spectator, sources said.

The jallikattu organised at Keeranur village saw 789 bulls released and 300 tamers participated. As many as 16 people were injured of which three were referred to the government hospital. Among the referred, two were owners and a tamer, said police sources.