April 06, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

Thirty six persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Manganampatti and Thenimalai villages in the district on Thursday. As many as 530 bulls were released during the event held at Manganampatti with the number of participating tamers being 125.

Police sources said 25 persons were injured of which twenty two were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining three injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.

A total number of 750 bulls were released during the jallikattu held at Thenimalai with 176 tamers taking part. Eleven persons were injured of which 10 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and one other injured was referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, the sources added.

ADVERTISEMENT