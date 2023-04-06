HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

36 injured in jallikattu events held at two villages in Pudukottai district

April 06, 2023 05:06 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty six persons were injured in jallikattu events organised at Manganampatti and Thenimalai villages in the district on Thursday. As many as 530 bulls were released during the event held at Manganampatti with the number of participating tamers being 125.

Police sources said 25 persons were injured of which twenty two were treated as out-patients at the event venue and the remaining three injured were referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital. 

A total number of 750 bulls were released during the jallikattu held at Thenimalai with 176 tamers taking part. Eleven persons were injured of which 10 were treated as out-patients at the event venue and one other injured was referred to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital, the sources added. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.