36 eye camps conducted in Annavasal union: Minister

Thirty-six eye camps have been conducted so far by the Public Health Department and the CVB Foundation in Annavasal panchayat union and quality spectacles were provided free of cost to the villagers in need, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Friday.

Eye surgeries had been performed free of cost to 180 persons who were screened at the camps, the Minister said while inaugurating eye camps at Velur, Akkalnaikenpatti, Fathima Nagar, Kunathur and Madhayanaipatti villages in Viralimalai panchayat union.

The camps were being held at the villages to identify those with eye defects at an early stage itself and provide appropriate treatment to them. Out of the 36 camps conducted in Annavasal panchayat union, as many as 5,611 were found to be requiring spectacles and 1,349 others required surgeries. Till now, quality spectacles had been provided to over 1,500 persons, Mr. Vijayabaskar said.

The camps were being organised by engaging ophthalmologists from reputed eye hospitals, he said, adding that the initiative has obviated the need for villagers with eye defects to go to private hospitals and spend for the treatment. The quality spectacles were being provided free of cost by the CVB Foundation.

He said the public in Viralimalai Assembly constituency were provided with protected drinking water under the Cauvery combined drinking water scheme and other schemes.

Collector P. Uma Maheswari, Deputy Director of Public Health Kalaivani, former Ministers N. Subramanian, N.R. Sivapathy and CVB Foundation members participated, a release said.