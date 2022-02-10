359 COVID-19 cases recorded in central region

Tiruchi

10 February 2022 20:32 IST

The number of fresh cases in the central region decreased further with 359 persons testing positive on Thursday. Two deaths – one each in Thanjavur and Tiruchi, were also reported, according to data provided by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi had the highest number of fresh cases with 105 infections, while Thanjavur had 66. Both districts showed a minor dip from the previous day (119 in Tiruchi and 69 in Thanjavur), followed by Tiruvarur with 66 new cases.

Advertising

Advertising

In the below-50 tally, Karur reported 42 new cases. Thirty-seven persons tested positive in Nagapattinam, while Pudukottai had 32 fresh cases. Ariyalur had 14 new cases, down from 17 on Wednesday. Two districts reported fresh cases in single digits, with nine new infections in Mayiladuthurai and seven in Perambalur.