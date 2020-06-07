351 desilting works get under way

A total of 351 desilting works have been taken up in the Cauvery and Vennar sub-basins below the Grand Anicut this year.

Around 1,244 km of irrigation channels will be desilted and water regulating systems renovated in Tiruvaur district. Channels in Nagapattinam (1072.71 km) and Thanjavur (944.97 km) districts will also get desilted to ensure free and quick flow to tail-end areas within 10 days. Last year, watercourses to an extent of 2,629.85 km were desilted and strengthened, according to an official release.

The works are being planned for completion before June 12, the scheduled date for opening of Mettur dam, to ensure that water released from Stanley Reservoir reaches tail-end areas in the delta region within 10 days. It normally takes about 25 days, but desilting executed on a war footing this year will ensure quicker flow, the release said.

Thanking the government for expediting the works, M. Ganesan of Vairavan Kovil Channel Water Users Association has said the channel remained clogged with wild growth for years and timely completion of desilting will help farmers take up kuruvai cultivation and facilitate irrigation in around 500 acres of agricultural land.

M. Panneer Selvam of Kalyana Odai Water Users Association has said desilting of the channel ensures assured water supply to 670 acres in the area.