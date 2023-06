June 17, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - TIRUVARUR

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption seized unaccounted cash from the Regional Transport Office, Tiruvarur on Friday. According to official sources, the Tiruvarur unit of DVAC conducted a surprise inspection at the RTO office on Friday afternoon. During the raid they seized a sum of ₹3.50 lakh from the office. After recovering the unaccounted cash, the DVAC sleuths were interrogating the RTO office employees, sources added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.