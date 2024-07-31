ADVERTISEMENT

35-year-old man dies in accident at Jeeyapuram

Published - July 31, 2024 06:36 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau

 

A 35-year-old man was killed in an accident after his moped collided with a car near the Murungapettai graveyard at Jeeyapuram on Tuesday night. 

Police sources informed that Muthukrishnan, a resident of Tiruchi, was riding on the highway to Allur to see his wife and daughter residing at his mother-in-law‘s residence when the accident took place.

Muthukrishnan sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.  He succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning. Jeeyapuram police have filed a case and are investigating. 

