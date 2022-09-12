35 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Special Correspondent TIRUCHI
September 12, 2022 21:03 IST

Thirty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

While Tiruchi recorded 11 fresh cases, there was no new case in Mayiladuthurai district. All the other seven districts in the region reported less than 10 cases. Pudukottai reported seven fresh cases, Karur five, Tiruvarur four, Nagapattinam three, Ariyalur and Thanjavur two each and Perambalur one.

Tiruchi district had the most number of active cases with 61 patients being under treatment, including home treatment. Mayiladuthurai had 55 active cases, Thanjavur 36, Karur 32, Perambalur 28, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam 24 each, Pudukottai 21 and Ariyalur 14.

