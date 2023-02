February 19, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Unidentified persons burgled a locked house near Thuvakudi and escaped with 3.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery on Friday.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday evening when the complainant K. Arjunan and his wife locked their house at Kamarajar Street near Thuvakudimalai and went to work. When they came back, they found that their house was broken in through the roof. The bureau was broken, and 3.5 sovereigns of gold jewellery was missing.

A case has been registered.