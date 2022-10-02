35 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Sunday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 14 in Tiruchi and six in Thanjavur. Nagapattinam reported four fresh cases, while Karur and Mayiladuthurai had three cases each. Pudukottai and Tiruvarur districts accounted for two new cases each, while Ariyalur had one case. There were no new cases in Perambalur.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 94 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Sunday. Mayiladuthurai had 56 active cases, Thanjavur 52, Perambalur 35, Pudukottai 31, Karur 26, Nagapattinam 24, Ariyalur 17 and Tiruvarur 14.