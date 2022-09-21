35 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 12 in Tiruchi and six in Thanjavur and Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai reported four fresh cases, while Karur had three cases. Nagapattinam had two fresh cases, Ariyalur and Perambalur district accounted for one new case each. Tiruvarur district had no new case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 92 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. Mayiladuthurai had 55 active cases, Thanjavur 37, Pudukottai 34, Perambalur 30, Karur 27, Nagapattinam 13, Ariyalur 12 and Tiruvarur 11.