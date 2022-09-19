35 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 18 in Tiruchi and six in Thanjavur. Nagapattinam and Pudukottai reported three fresh cases each, while Karur had two cases. Tiruvarur, Ariyalur and Mayiladuthurai had one freah case each. Perambalur district had no new case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 81 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. Mayiladuthurai had 54 active cases, Pudukottai 33, Karur 30, Perambalur 29, Thanjavur 27, Tiruvarur 14, Ariyalur 12 and Nagapattinam 11.