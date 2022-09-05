35 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-five persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Monday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at six in Tiruchi and five each in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts. Karur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts reported four fresh cases each, while Pudukottai and Ariyalur accounted for three cases each. Perambalur district had one new case.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 69 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Monday. There were 54 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 36 in Thanjavur, 29 in Nagapattinam, 26 in Perambalur, 24 in Tiruvarur, 23 in Karur, 20 in Pudukottai, and 15 in Ariyalur district.