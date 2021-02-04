35 new cases of COVID-19

The central districts on Thursday recorded 35 new cases for COVID-19, a significant drop compared to the past few days. The region had recorded less than 40 new cases for the first time in several months. No death was reported in the region according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Tiruchi reported 11 new cases and Tiruvarur 10. Patients in both districts were isolated cases or were primary contacts. In Tiruchi, three patients who had been undergoing treatment at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged after recovering from the viral infection. The other six districts in the region reported less than ten cases.

Karur recorded five fresh cases on Thursday. Among those who tested positive were two residents of Chinnakulathupalayam. One patient was discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital, Karur, while eight active cases, of which three are women are being treated at the hospital.

In Nagapattinam and Thanjavur, three patients tested positive, while in Ariyalur two fresh cases were reported.

Pudukottai reported one case for the viral infection, while Perambalur reported no fresh case.