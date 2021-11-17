35 jail inmates undergo training in fast food preparation

TIRUCHI

17 November 2021 00:30 IST

Thirty-five inmates of the Central Prison here were imparted free self-employment training in preparation of fast food items.

The 10-day training was conducted by Indian Overseas Bank - Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Tiruchi, to the inmates in the age group of 18-45 years.

During the training programme, the inmates were taught on ways to prepare fast food items, their packing and delivery to customers.

They were also trained in soft skills such as basic English communication, banking awareness and financial literacy.

The participants received the course completion certificates at the valedictory function held at the Central Prison on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Tiruchi range, Kanagaraj and Superintendent of Prisons, Central Prison, Tiruchi, Urmila distributed the certificates, a press release said.