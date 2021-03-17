35 file nomination in Thanjavur district

Tiruchi

17 March 2021

Thirty-five persons filed nominations in eight constituencies in Thanjavur district on Wednesday.

While AIADMK nominees S. Veeramani for Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserved) Constituency, G.M. Sridhar Vandaiyar for Kumbakonam, K. Gopinath for Papanasam, R. Rangarajan for Pattukottai and S.V. Thirugnanasambandam for Peravurani filed their nomination papers with the Returning Officers, DMK nominees N. Ashokkumar for Peravurani and K. Annadurai for Pattukottai filed their papers. Their dummy candidates for S. Veeramani at Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserved) - V. Amirthavalli, for R.Rangarajan at Pattukottai - C. Kannan, for K. Annadurai at Pattukottai – A. Rajalakshmi, for S.V. Thirugnanasambandam at Peravurani – S.V. Seenevasan and for N. Ashokkumar at Peravurani – A. Parimala also filed their papers.

T. Kannaiyan of CPI(ML)(Liberation) and J. Kudanthai Arasan of AMMK filed their nominations at Thiruvidaimaruthur (Reserved) Constituency, M. Anand of Naam Tamilar Katchi, Thamizhagan of DMK (dummy candidate) and Srinivasan, an independent, filed their papers at Kumbakonam, R.Vasanthi, an independent at Papanasam, D.Senthilnathan of NTK, D.Suresh of NTK, V.Karthikeyan of AMMK, T.Sivaraman of Makkal Sananayaka Kudiyarasu Katchi and A.Mohammed Buhari, an independent submitted their papers with the ROs.

G.S undaramohan of Makkal Needhi Maiyam, S.Muthuvel of Bahujan Dravida party and B. Dhayanithi and Pala.Santhosh Kumar, Independents, filed their papers at Thanjavur, J. Ramesh, M.Pasupathi and C. Elangovan, independents at Orathanadu, A. Keerthika and S. Surya of NTK submitted their papers at Pattukottai and K. Dilipan and Kalaiyarasan of NTK and T. Natarajan, Independent, filed their papers at Peravurani.

In Tiruvarur district, 14 persons filed their nominations from Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved), Tiruvarur and Nannilam. DMK nominee for Nannilam S. Jothiraman submitted his papers to the RO.

CPI nominee for Thiruthuraipoondi (Reserved) K. Marimuthu also filed his nomination along with his party’s dummy candidate, Murugaiyan. Lakshmidevi and Aarthi of NTK were the two other to file their papers for Thiruthuraipoondi.

At Tiruvarur, R.V inodhini and Sangeetha of NTK, N.T hyagasundaram of Thamizhaga Illaignar Katchi, M.A. Najima Banu of SDPI and J. Kalaivanan, an independent, also filed their papers.

At Nannilam, Murugavel of Anna Dravidar Kazhagam, Panasai Arangan of Desiya Makkal Katchi and two independents, S. Raja and Krishnan, filed their papers.