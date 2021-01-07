₹3.5-crore Cath Lab set up at Pudukottai Govt. Medical College Hospital

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar on Thursday inaugurated a sophisticated Cath Lab set up at a cost of ₹3.5 crore at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the facility, Mr. Vijayabaskar said Cath Labs had been established in 18 Government Medical College Hospitals in the State this year through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.
He said angioplasty procedure had been done on a little over 9,000 persons free of cost at the government hospitals so far this year. A network has been created for providing treatment to those with heart-related problems and infrastructure created in the 18 government medical college hospitals in this regard by providing sophisticated equipment.
Collector P. Uma Maheswari and others participated.
On Wednesday, the Minister inaugurated a Amma clinic at Valankondanviduthi village in Karambakudi panchayat union. Speaking on the occasion, he said Amma clinics were being set up to ensure quality treatment to the villagers residing in the remote areas. Several speciality wards have been opened at the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital for the benefit of the people of the district, he said.
