347 fresh cases reported in central region

The central region reported 347 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. While the number of cases continued to reflect an upward trend, Thanjavur district reported a significant increase in the number of daily cases reported. Five deaths were reported in the region, an increase compared to recent days.

Two deaths each were reported in Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam, while one was reported in Tiruchi.

Thanjavur reported a marked spike in cases, with 102 patients testing COVID-19 positive, this was the highest number of cases reported in the region. Tiruchi reported 70 fresh cases of COVID-19.

Tiruvarur reported 46 fresh cases and Nagapattinam, 37. Pudukottai reported a slight dip with 31 fresh cases. Meanwhile, 19 fresh cases were reported in Ariyalur, 18 in Mayiladuthurai and 17 in Karur. Perambalur continued to retain its spot as the district with the least number of fresh cases with seven cases reported on Thursday.