347 dropouts brought back to school in Mayiladuthurai district

February 14, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:03 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The School Education Department in Mayiladuthurai district identified as many as 347 school dropouts in the last two academic years and re-admitted them to schools.

In a statement, Mayiladuthurai District Collector A. P. Mahabharathi said the enumeration of school dropout children under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme through door-to-door surveys was conducted twice, between April and May and between August and December.

Teachers, volunteers and staff from the School Education Department conducted the survey and identified nearly 218 dropouts in the district in the academic year 2022-23. Teachers traced the dropouts and ensured the continuity of their studies. Similarly, 129 dropouts had been re-admitted to schools in 2023-24 academic year.

The Department provided unique identity numbers to all students through the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal. The respective school teachers were tasked to constantly monitor attendance and academic performance of students through the portal. The technology-driven initiative helped teachers identify dropouts and students who failed to attend classes continuously for more than 15 days.

The district administration had involved officials from all departments and formed three-tier committees at district, taluk and school levels to execute the exercise. The three-tier committee also monitored students who were absent continuously for more than 15 days and had high chances of being dropped out of school. In the last two academic years, the committee identified 489 students who availed of long leave and ensured their studies.

The committee also created awareness among the parents of school dropouts about the importance of education and various educational and financial assistance extended by the State government for students.

