345 recruit women constables finish training

A total of 345 recruit women police constables successfully passed out on Tuesday after undergoing six months training at the Permanent Police Recruit School at Navalpat on the city’s outskirts on Tuesday.

A ceremonial passing out parade of the constables was held at the Police Recruit Schoo.l. Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan was chief guest.

During the course of their institutional training, the constables were taught various subjects such as law, police organisation, role of police, Indian Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code. Karate, yoga, drill and firing formed part of the outdoor training.

The recruits would now undergo practical training for a month in Tiruchi. Police Recruit School Principal P. Muthukaruppan, Vice Principal P. Manoharan were present.