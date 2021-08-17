343 new cases, seven more deaths in central region

Three hundred and forty-three people tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday. Seven more patients succumbed to complications arising out of the infection in the region as per the medical bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Thanjavur continued to report a large number of cases among the nine districts in the region with 121 testing positive on Tuesday. Tiruchi had 56 people testing positive followed by Pudukottai with 36 and Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur with 33 cases each.

Twenty-seven people tested positive in Mayiladuthurai, 16 in Ariyalur, 14 in Karur and seven in Perambalur.

Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi districts reported two deaths each and one patient died in Thanjavur district.

Thanjavur also had the highest number of active cases in the region with 1,104 patients under treatment including those under home treatment. As per the bulletin, Tiruchi had 702 active cases, Tiruvarur 488, Pudukottai 415, Nagapattinam 363, Mayiladuthurai 286, Ariyalur 208, Karur 200 and Perambalur 78.