340 fresh cases in Central districts

14 August 2021 20:59 IST

The central region reported 340 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. A large percentage of the cases were contributed by Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts. Seven deaths were reported in the region - two in Tiruchi and one each in Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tiruvarur and Tiruchi.

Thanjavur reported 112 fresh cases while Tiruchi reported 68. The district administration in Tiruchi has begun testing passengers from Kerala and will soon begin door-to-door testing of residents to keep a check on the spread of the infection.

Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts also saw a slight spike in the number of cases. Tiruvarur reported 42 and Nagapattinam 30 fresh cases. Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai reported 22 fresh COVID-19 each. Twenty four patients tested positive in Karur district on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

Ariyalur reported 15 fresh cases, while Perambalur continued to report less than 10 fresh cases. On Saturday, five patients tested positive in the district.