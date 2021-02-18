34 new COVID-19 cases recorded

The central districts on Thursday recorded 34 new COVID-19 cases. The region recorded one death- in Tiruchi, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. Ariyalur and Perambalur reported no new case on Thursday.

A 40-year-old man hailing from Tiruchi with a history of diabetes succumbed to COVID-19 after suffering respiratory failure.

All districts in the region except for Tiruchi and Thanjavur reported less than five new cases. Ten patients tested positive each in Thanjavur and Tiruchi. Four new cases each were reported in Pudukottai and Karur. Meanwhile, three patients each tested positive in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur.

No new case was reported in Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.