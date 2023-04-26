34 new COVID-19 cases in central region

April 26, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Thirty-four people tested positive for COVID-19 in central region on Wednesday as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi reported 12 fresh cases, Ariyalur six, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur five, Mayiladuthurai three, Pudukottai two and Nagapattinam one active case.

The total number of active cases in the region stood at 348 as on Wednesday. Tiruchi had the maximum number of active cases with 95 persons under treatment, including home treatment, for the infection. Tiruvarur had 59 active cases, Thanjavur 56, Ariyalur 42, Nagapattinam 30, Mayiladuthurai 23, Karur 17, Pudukottai 15 and Perambalur 11.