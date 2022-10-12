34 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily case load stood at 14 in Tiruchi and seven in Nagapattinam. Thanjavur and Perambalur had four new cases. Tiruvarur had two cases while Pudukottai, Mayiladuthurai and Karur had one new case each. There were no new cases in Ariyalur district.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 93 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Wednesday. There were 56 active cases in Mayiladuthurai, 43 in Perambalur, 40 in Thanjavur, 21 each in Pudukottai and Tiruvarur, 18 in Karur, 17 in Nagapattinam, and seven in Ariyalur district.