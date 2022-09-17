34 new COVID-19 cases in central region

ADVERTISEMENT

Thirty-four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 12 in Tiruchi and six in Pudukottai. Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam reported three fresh cases each, while Karur, Tiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Thanjavur districts accounted for two cases each.

Tiruchi district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 60 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Saturday. Mayiladuthurai had 46 active cases, Pudukottai 35, Karur 34, Perambalur 30, Thanjavur 24, Tiruvarur 20, Nagapattinam 17 and Ariyalur 13.