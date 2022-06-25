34 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-four persons, including nine in Tiruchi, eight in Perambalur, six in Thanjavur, four each in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur, one each in Karur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Eighty persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Saturday. There were 22 active cases each in Perambalur, 16 in Thanjavur, 12 in Tiruvarur, 10 in Karur, seven each in Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, and one in Ariyalur district.