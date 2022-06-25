34 new COVID-19 cases in central region
Thirty-four persons, including nine in Tiruchi, eight in Perambalur, six in Thanjavur, four each in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur, one each in Karur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai, tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Saturday, as per the bulletin issued by the Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.
Eighty persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Saturday. There were 22 active cases each in Perambalur, 16 in Thanjavur, 12 in Tiruvarur, 10 in Karur, seven each in Pudukottai, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, and one in Ariyalur district.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.