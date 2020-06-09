34 more test positive in central region

TIRUCHI

09 June 2020 23:23 IST

Thanjavur district records highest number with eight fresh cases

Thirty-four fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in the central region on Tuesday.

Of them, the maximum number of cases was reported from Thanjavur district, followed by Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur districts.

While Thanjavur recorded eight cases, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur accounted for seven cases each.

Pudukottai and Tiruchi districts recorded four cases each, while Perambalur district accounted for one case.

Out of the seven fresh cases reported from Nagapattinam district for the virus, three were women.

A staff nurse working in a private hospital in Chennai was among them.

An 18-year-old person from Nagapattinam and a 28-year-old person from Sirkazhi were among those tested positive for the virus.

In Pudukottai district, three of the four patients hailed from Aranthangi and the other one was from Kottaipattinam. One of them was a Riyadh returnee and two others had returned to their native from Chennai. The fourth patient was a contact of a person, who had returned from Chennai. They were under treatment at the Ranees Government Hospital in Pudukottai.

Of the three fresh cases in Ariyalur district, two were Chennai returnees and the third patient had returned from Kerala. All of them were admitted to Ariyalur Medical College Hospital.

With eight new cases, the total number of persons diagnosed for coronavirus infection in Thanjavur district increased to 125 and at Tiruvarur district to 69.

The number of active coronavirus cases at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, Thanjavur increased to 36 from 28 and at Tiruvarur Government Medical College Hospital, Tiruvarur, to 24 from 17 as on Tuesday.