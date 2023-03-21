ADVERTISEMENT

34 injured in jallikattu in Tiruchi, Pudukottai

March 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI/PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-four persons were injured in jallikattu held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts on Tuesday.

Twenty-two persons sustained injuries during the jallikattu held at Abhishekapuram near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district. According to the police, 676 bulls were released during the jallikattu in which 189 tamers participated. Eleven bull owners, eight tamers, a spectator, and two others sustained injuries during the event. Five of them were referred for treatment to the hospital and 17 others were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

 Twelve persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Rajagiri village near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district. As many as 731 bulls were released during the event in which 232 tamers participated. Ten among the injured were treated as out-patients at the venue. The remaining two injured were referred to hospital, police sources said.

