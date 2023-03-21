HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

34 injured in jallikattu in Tiruchi, Pudukottai

March 21, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - TIRUCHI/PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty-four persons were injured in jallikattu held in Tiruchi and Pudukottai districts on Tuesday.

Twenty-two persons sustained injuries during the jallikattu held at Abhishekapuram near Lalgudi in Tiruchi district. According to the police, 676 bulls were released during the jallikattu in which 189 tamers participated. Eleven bull owners, eight tamers, a spectator, and two others sustained injuries during the event. Five of them were referred for treatment to the hospital and 17 others were treated as outpatients at the event venue.

 Twelve persons were injured in the jallikattu organised at Rajagiri village near Viralimalai in Pudukottai district. As many as 731 bulls were released during the event in which 232 tamers participated. Ten among the injured were treated as out-patients at the venue. The remaining two injured were referred to hospital, police sources said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.