February 26, 2024 04:35 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

Thirty-four people were injured in the jallikattu organised at Kolathur village in Perambalur district on Monday.

As many as 727 bulls were released during the event with the number of participating tamers at 250. Thirty two among the injured were treated at the event venue, while the remaining two were referred to the Government Hospital at Perambalur for treatment, said police sources.