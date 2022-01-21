34 injured in jallikattu at Koothapar

Over 800 bulls were released

Thirty-four persons were injured in the jallikattu held at Koothaparnear Tiruverumbur on the city’s outskirts on Friday.

As many as 849 bulls were released into the arena during the seven-hour long event in which 215 tamers participated. Thirteen among the injured were bull owners; 12 tamers and nine spectators. Two were referred to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital, while the rest were treated as outpatients at the venue,said police sources.

The police had to chase away a section of the crowd after some bull owners apparently tried to remove the barricades and attempted to enter with their animals by jumping the line.