339 beneficiaries get govt. assistance totalling ₹5 crore in Ariyalur district

Published - August 15, 2024 08:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Collector P. Rathinasamy presenting a certificate of appreciation to a policeman during the Independence Day celebrations held in Ariyalur on Thursday.

Collector P. Rathinasamy presenting a certificate of appreciation to a policeman during the Independence Day celebrations held in Ariyalur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Collector P. Rathinasamy hoisted the national flag at the function held at the district sports ground here on Thursday.  

Accompanied by Superintendent of Police S. Selvaraj, Mr. Rathinasamy accepted the guard of honor and inspected the parade by the Armed Reserve police personnel.  

The occasion was marked by distributing welfare assistance totalling ₹5 crore to 339 beneficiaries. The Collector gave away meritorious certificates to 179 staff members and officials of various departments.  

As part of the celebrations, 360 children from six schools participated in cultural programme.  Mr. Rathnaswamy distributed the prizes to the winners. 

MLA K. Chinnappa, District Revenue Officer M. S. Kalaivani, and District Rural Development Agency Project Director Kavitha participated. 

Tiruchi / Independence Day

