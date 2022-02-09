338 fresh cases, three deaths in central region

TIRUCHI

09 February 2022 21:05 IST

The number of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the central districts showed a considerable decline with a total of 338 new infections reported in the region on Wednesday. Three deaths — two in Tiruchi district and one in Thanjavur — were also recorded by the State Health Department.

Tiruchi district had the highest number of fresh cases on Wednesday with 119 people testing positive, down from 123 the previous day. Thanjavur reported 69 new cases, while Tiruvarur had 51.

In the below-50 tally, 44 people tested positive in Karur district, followed by Nagapattinam with 38 fresh cases. Pudukottai had 30 new infections.

Ariyalur had 17 new cases, while Mayiladuthurai had 11.

Perambalur reported the lowest tally with nine new cases on Wednesday.