330 kg of ganja seized from a truck near Peravurani

The Thanjavur District Police have seized 330 kg of ganja from a container truck at Mudachikkadu near Peravurani on Friday.

According to sources, a police team found 330 kg of ganja when it checked the container of a truck and also a car near a small bridge in Mudachikkadu around 3 a.m. on Friday. The contraband was being smuggled from Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Sri Lanka. The consignment was concealed in a burrow like structure beneath the truck base.

Peramaraj, 34, driver of the truck from Veerakeralampudur Oothumalai in Thenkasi district, Annadurai, 44, of Karankuda, Peravurani, and Muthaiah of Ammanichatram near Peravurani were interrogated by the police.

After confirming their involvement in the trafficking of the narcotics, they were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. In addition to the container truck and the car, three fibre boats owned by Annadurai were impounded by the police.

