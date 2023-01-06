33-year-old man dies in a road accident

January 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A 33-year-old man died in a road accident in Tiruchi on Friday afternoon after he fell on the road from his two-wheeler and came under the wheels of Corporation garbage collection truck.

The deceased was identified as P. Mani, a resident of Manachanallur.

According to police sources, Mani lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a poorly covered trench dug up for the underground drainage work and fell from the two-wheeler on Heber Road near the District Court. He was run over by a Corporation garbage collection truck and died on spot. The body was taken to the Tiruchi GH for autopsy.

Holding the Corporation accountable for the negligence, P. Ayyarappan, President, Road Users Welfare Association, said that a life has been lost due to the poor condition of the roads.

“A majority of the roads in the city are in a dilapidated state. The civic body should repair the damaged stretch of the roads. It’s high time something is done about the condition of these roads, otherwise, this will not be the last time someone’s life is taken from them unfairly,” he said.

When contacted, R. Vaithinathan, Corporation Commissioner, assured to closely monitor the vulnerable areas and undertake repair work soon.