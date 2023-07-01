ADVERTISEMENT

33-year-old life convict dies in Tiruchi

July 01, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old prisoner undergoing life conviction at Tiruchi Central Prison died on Thursday. According to police, R. Chandru, a native of Kandiratheertham in Ariyalur district, was lodged in Tiruchi Central Prison in November 2021. He was serving a life term following conviction in a case registered at Uppiliyapuram police station in Tiruchi district. On Thursday, he fainted in the prison and was brought to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital for treatment. After examining him, the doctors declared him brought dead. Based on a complaint from the Prison Officer, the K.K. Nagar police registered a case.

