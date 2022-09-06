33 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Thirty-three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There was no fresh case in Perambalur district and all the other eight districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits. Tiruchi reported eight fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai seven, Karur five, Thanjavur four, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur three each, Ariyalur two and Pudukottai one.

The number of active cases dropped to 65 in Tiruchi district. Mayiladuthurai had 55 active cases, Thanjavur 35, Nagapattinam 29, Perambalur and Karur 26 each, Tiruvarur 24, Pudukottai 18 and Ariyalur 15.