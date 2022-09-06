Tiruchirapalli

33 test positive for COVID-19 in central region

Thirty-three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Tuesday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

There was no fresh case in Perambalur district and all the other eight districts in the region reported fresh cases in single digits. Tiruchi reported eight fresh cases, Mayiladuthurai seven, Karur five, Thanjavur four, Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur three each, Ariyalur two and Pudukottai one.

The number of active cases dropped to 65 in Tiruchi district. Mayiladuthurai had 55 active cases, Thanjavur 35, Nagapattinam 29, Perambalur and Karur 26 each, Tiruvarur 24, Pudukottai 18 and Ariyalur 15.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2022 8:15:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/33-test-positive-for-covid-19-in-central-region/article65857999.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY