33 new COVID-19 cases in central zones

There has been a sharp rise in fresh cases of COVID-19 in the central region. Thirty-three persons, including 18 in Tiruchi, four each in Thanjavur and Perambalur, two each in Karur and Nagapattinam, one each in Tiruvarur, Pudukottai and Mayiladuthurai, tested positive for COVID-19 in the region on Thursday, as per a bulletin issued by the State Health Department. There were no fatalities caused by the virus.

Seventy-four persons with the infection were undergoing treatment, including home treatment, in Tiruchi district as on Thursday.

There were 11 active cases each in Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur, ten in Thanjavur, eight in Karur, seven in Tiruvarur, two each in Pudukottai and Nagapattinam, and one in Ariyalur district.