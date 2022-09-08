33 new COVID-19 cases in central region

Thirty-three persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the central region on Thursday, according to a bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The number of daily cases stood at 10 in Tiruchi and seven in Thanjavur district. Mayiladuthurai reported five fresh cases, while Karur accounted for four cases. Nagapattinam district recorded three fresh cases, while Tiruvarur had two new cases. Ariyalur and Pudukottai district had one new case each.

Mayiladuthurai district had the maximum number of active cases in the region with 64 patients being under treatment, including home treatment, as on Thursday. There were 57 active cases in Tiruchi, 40 in Thanjavur, 30 in Karur, 27 in Nagapattinam and Perambalur, 20 in Tiruvarur, 17 in Ariyalur, and 16 in Pudukottai district.